Police release picture of person of interest in Bluffton murder

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Bluffton Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a murder case.

Police say the person of interest is in connection with the Dwon “D.J.” Fields, Jr. murder investigation that happened on March 5, 2021.

Investigators said there is a high probability this person has information about the case.

“Investigators are asking people to look at his face, clothing or other identifiers and to please contact them if anyone has any idea of his identity and/or location,” police said.

If you have information about who this person is and where he can be located, you are asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at (843) 540-5724. If you wish or need to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at (843) 554-1111.

“Investigators are asking people to look at his face, clothing or other identifiers and to please contact them if anyone has any idea of his identity and/or location,” police said.(Bluffton Police Department)

