Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Charleston.

Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a February 4 stabbing on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, the Charleston Police Department says.

A police report states officers arrived just before 10:30 p.m. to find a woman had been stabbed five times.

The report states a man, later identified as Baker, jumped into a vehicle and left the scene with another woman.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on her condition.

Baker was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

