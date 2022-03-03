SC reports 421 new cases, 32 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 421 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 280 confirmed and 141 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 10.6%, DHEC said.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 6 1 7 Berkeley County 12 3 15 Charleston County 17 8 25 Colleton County 0 0 0 Dorchester County 8 6 14 Georgetown County 2 1 3 Williamsburg County 1 0 1

The data also included 32 deaths, 22 of which were listed as confirmed and 10 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported four of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 0 0 0 Berkeley County 0 0 0 Charleston County 3 0 3 Colleton County 0 0 0 Dorchester County 0 0 0 Georgetown County 0 0 0 Williamsburg County 0 1 1

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 17,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,144,750 317,579 1,462,329 Total Deaths 14,419 2,540 16,959

