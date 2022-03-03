SC reports 421 new cases, 32 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 421 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 280 confirmed and 141 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 10.6%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|6
|1
|7
|Berkeley County
|12
|3
|15
|Charleston County
|17
|8
|25
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|8
|6
|14
|Georgetown County
|2
|1
|3
|Williamsburg County
|1
|0
|1
The data also included 32 deaths, 22 of which were listed as confirmed and 10 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported four of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|0
|0
|0
|Berkeley County
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston County
|3
|0
|3
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown County
|0
|0
|0
|Williamsburg County
|0
|1
|1
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 17,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,144,750
|317,579
|1,462,329
|Total Deaths
|14,419
|2,540
|16,959
