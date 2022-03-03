SC Lottery
SC reports 421 new cases, 32 deaths

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 421 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Tuesday, and listed 280 confirmed and 141 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 10.6%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County617
Berkeley County12315
Charleston County17825
Colleton County000
Dorchester County8614
Georgetown County213
Williamsburg County101

The data also included 32 deaths, 22 of which were listed as confirmed and 10 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported four of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County000
Berkeley County000
Charleston County303
Colleton County000
Dorchester County000
Georgetown County000
Williamsburg County011

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 17,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,144,750317,5791,462,329
Total Deaths14,4192,54016,959

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

