Russian invasion of Ukraine taking mental health toll even in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Feb. 24, 2022, was the day Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, but some people in the Lowcountry said they were worried even before that.

Many of younger people said it’s taking a toll on their mental health.

Off King Street and just a few blocks away from the College of Charleston, people can find dozens, if not hundreds, of students with ties to parts of eastern Europe including Russia and Ukraine.

Some students there said it’s beyond hard for them to process what’s going on.

Misha Pekar was born in Russia, and his mother is Russian and his father is Ukranian. He said everyday, he and his family have been on the phone, making calls to his cousins, aunts and uncles in Ukraine.

Pekar said his family in Charleston has been scared for their safety and constantly going over their plans to remain safe.

Pekar said as a full-time student and working part-time, it’s been hard to concentrate on day-to-day tasks when he said his mind is mentally with his family struggling in Ukraine.

“I take school as seriously as I can, and It’s frustrating. It doesn’t help with the constant mental support just being extra frustrated with yourself, because you’re not performing at the level you want to perform at. I’m still going through the motions,” said Pekar.

Pekar said one of the hardest concepts for him to grasp is that his home country of Russia is currently an aggressor to his loved ones in Ukraine.

He said people across the Lowcounty may find peace in helping the people of Ukraine anyway they can.

On March 5, people have a chance to do just that and lend a helping hand.

Starting at 9 a.m. at Euro Foods, a European bakery and café in West Ashley, there will be a donation drive collecting items like first aid kits, personal hygiene products and clothing.

