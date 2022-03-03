SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during a sleepover. (SOURCE: WTHR)
By Dustin Grove
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – Police in Indiana described what they say happened to a 12-year-old girl at a sleepover as “beyond bullying.”

Two other 12-year-old girls have been arrested because of it, with more charges possible.

Veteran officers with the Logansport Police Department say this is the first time they’ve dealt with something like this.

Sgt. Dan Frye says he could not go into detail but called it “beyond bullying” what the 12-year-old girl allegedly endured during a sleepover last weekend .

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to watch some of the video, and it’s a good thing that we have some video, but it’s unpleasant to watch,” he said.

Family members say two other 12-year-old girls held her down, burned her and cut part of her hair.

Police say they arrested the pair, and the Cass County prosecutor told the Pharos Tribune one of them is accused so far of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Police can’t say much else at this point because it’s a juvenile case, one they call “memorable for all the wrong reasons.”

“You know, what we can do that day is simply give the girl a hug and apologize to her that she had to deal with this, and we’re going to do everything we can in our power to see that justice is served,” Frye said.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case. Police are continuing to investigate and say more charges or the juvenile equivalent of criminal charges could eventually be filed. They are also asking for anyone with information on the case to reach out.

Police are working on additional warrants to get more cell phone video.

One of the suspects was released to her parents following her arrest Saturday. The other teen remains in custody, formally charged with the juvenile equivalents of battery and criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Chefs, distillers, artisans, brewers and more are excited to show off their culinary skills and...
Charleston Wine + Food Festival kicks off

Latest News

FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida
A group of people, including terminally ill children, escape Ukraine on a humanitarian train....
Ukraine: Escaping on humanitarian train into Poland
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare