Two injured in N. Charleston house fire

Fire officials say two people were injured in a Wednesday morning house fire in North Charleston.
Fire officials say two people were injured in a Wednesday morning house fire in North Charleston.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say two people were injured in a Wednesday morning house fire in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Fire Department says dispatch received the call just before 10 a.m. Wednesday reporting a house on fire on Rhett Park Drive.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters found a two-story home with smoke coming from the second floor.

Two occupants of the home were treated on the scene by Charleston County EMS before being transported to hospital, Julazadeh says.

The fire displaced two adults and six children who are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

