War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

