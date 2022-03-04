SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road, KVVU reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said.

Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges