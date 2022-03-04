City of Isle of Palms names new fire chief

SC Lottery
Officials with the City of Isle of Palms have named Craig Oliverius as the new fire chief.
Published: Mar. 4, 2022
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Isle of Palms have named Craig Oliverius as the new fire chief.

This comes after city leaders unanimously approved a recommendation from the city administrator to appoint Oliverius who is the deputy chief of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Oliverius will start his new job on March 29 and will oversee 34 full-time employees and an annual budget of approximately $5 million, city officials said.

Oliverius began his career as a volunteer firefighter in the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department before joining Mount Pleasant as a firefighter. IOP officials say during his 20-year career, Oliverius rose through the ranks serving in wide areas including emergency response, operations, fire prevention, training, human resources, public relations, administration, emergency medical services and professional standards.

In addition, the city says Oliverius was instrumental in the planning and development of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s Strategic Plan and in maintaining accredited status through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

“I am thrilled for Chief Oliverius to join our team at Isle of Palms. He has impressive qualifications and well-rounded experience working in an accredited Fire Department,” said City Administrator Fragoso. “We are fortunate to be able to draw from that experience and ensure that the Isle of Palms Fire Department is a beacon for professionalism and service to our community. His desire to foster innovation, collaborate with our partners, develop stronger relationships with our neighbors, and mentor the next generation of fire service leaders will truly benefit the Isle of Palms Fire Department and the community.”

City officials say they retained the services of executive recruiting firm Developmental Associates to facilitate the search for the new fire chief.

“I am humbled and honored to have this amazing opportunity to work with the City of Isle of Palms Administrator, Council, Firefighters, Staff, and Elected Officials,” Oliverius said. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to lead and serve alongside this talented group of firefighters and staff. I’m excited to develop community partnerships as well as enhance existing public safety relationships. My goal is to deliver excellent customer service to everyone the fire department comes in contact with, including residents, businesses, and visitors.”

“We are thrilled to add someone to our IOP family with Craig’s credentials and background. Craig will be a great addition to an already strong department,” Mayor Pounds said.

