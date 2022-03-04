Dorchester County GOP to host grand opening of new headquarters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Republican Party will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new headquarters in downtown Summerville on Saturday morning.

The event will take place at 104 N. Magnolia St. Saturday at 11 a.m.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, state and local elected leaders and candidates for local and statewide officers are expected to attend.

The event includes food trucks and fun for the entire family, Dorchester Co. GOP spokesman Steven Wright said.

