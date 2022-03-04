SC Lottery
Dorchester County GOP to host grand opening of new headquarters

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick is scheduled to speak at the ribbon-cutting for the Dorchester County GOP's new headquarters in Summerville Saturday morning.(WIS TV)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Republican Party will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new headquarters in downtown Summerville on Saturday morning.

The event will take place at 104 N. Magnolia St. Saturday at 11 a.m.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, state and local elected leaders and candidates for local and statewide officers are expected to attend.

The event includes food trucks and fun for the entire family, Dorchester Co. GOP spokesman Steven Wright said.

