Firefighters rescue several pets from N. Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued two dogs, two cats a rabbit and a snake from a home after a fire Friday afternoon.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received the first 911 call about the fire at a home on Smoketree Lane at 1:59 p.m. A North Charleston Fire Department chief in the area reported heavy black smoke coming from the home, Fire Marshal Stephanie Julazadeh said.

The first officers arriving at the scene reported a two-story home with heavy fire at the back of the home with the roof involved in the fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and conducted a search of the first floor. The fire extended to the roof and firefighters were ordered out of the home until the remaining fire could be extinguished from the outside.

Some of the pets rescued from the home were given oxygen using a pet oxygen mask that all North Charleston fire engines carry, Julazadeh said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad also assisted North Charleston firefighters, Julazadeh said.

