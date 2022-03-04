Four College of Charleston Basketball Standouts Earn All-CAA Honors

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Four Charleston Basketball standouts earned All-Colonial Athletic Association awards, as announced by the league office on Friday. Seniors John Meeks and Dimitrius Underwood were named to the All-CAA Second Team and All-CAA Third Team, respectively, and freshmen Reyne Smith and Ben Burnham were named to the CAA All-Rookie Team. Underwood added a CAA-All Defensive Team distinction.

Meeks extended Charleston’s streak of at least one player on the First or Second All-CAA Teams to six seasons with his Second-Team nod. The graduate transfer is CofC’s leading scorer this season, averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 78.8 percent from the foul line. Meeks has buried 34 triples this season and ranks 14th in the CAA in assists with 61 and counting.

The senior from Burlington, N.C. surpassed the 1,000-career point mark on Feb. 12 at UNCW. He racked up 18 double-digit performances in 25 game appearances. Meeks will finish his collegiate career with three consecutive seasons of All-Conference recognition after earning Third Team All-Patriot League honors in 2020 and 2021 at Bucknell.

Underwood Has made the transition from Division III seamlessly, putting together a historic campaign at CofC. The graduate transfer from Mesquite, Texas led Charleston in rebounding, assists and steals, averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals. Underwood is the only player in CofC history with at least 300 points, 200 rebounds, 100 assists and 60 steals in the same season. He and Meeks are the first Cougar duo to earn spots on the All-Conference teams since Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley in 2018-19.

Underwood was one of five CAA players to secure a spot on the CAA All-Defensive Team. He led the league and ranked in the Top 25 nationally in steals per game with 2.2. Underwood’s 65 total steals rank ninth nationally this season and mark the most by a Cougar since Brevin Galloway’s 69 in 2019-20. Entering postseason play, his 65 steals are the eighth-most in a single-season in CofC history.

Smith and Burnham made up 40 percent of the All-CAA Rookie Team. They are the first CofC freshmen duo to both be named to the All-Rookie team since Brantley and Marquise Pointer in 2015-16. Smith and Burnham joined an esteemed group of six Cougar freshmen to earn the All-Rookie honor since CofC joined the CAA, which includes Brantley, Pointer, Riller and Canyon Barry.

Smith made history in his first campaign in Charleston, breaking the all-time CofC freshmen record for made 3s with 87 and counting. That currently ranks sixth all-time in a single season at CofC regardless of class. Smith led all CAA freshmen in scoring with 12.4 points per game (second-most on the team), and ranked second overall in 3-pointers made per game (2.9) and second overall in free throw percentage (92.3). He ranks third nationally among all Division I freshmen in 3s made. Smith hit five threes in a game eight times this season, the second-most in program history behind Andrew Goudelock’s nine.

Burnham started 24 of CofC’s 30 games, averaging 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and tallying 14 blocks and 19 steals. Burnham tallied at least eight points 18 times as a rookie and scored in double figures on 10 occasions. The freshman from North Carolina has been stellar down the stretch, chipping 10.6 points over the final five games of the season. Burnham is a high-flying forward whose poster jams have been featured on Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Meeks, Underwood, Smith, Burnham and the rest of the Cougars now turn to the CAA Tournament, which begins Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET vs Hofstra. The quarterfinal matchup in Washington, D.C. will air on FloSports.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.