Georgetown County implements outdoor burn ban

The county says the ban is because of “current conditions”.
The county says the ban is because of "current conditions".
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An outdoor burn ban is in effect immediately for unincorporated areas of Georgetown County.

The county says the ban is because of “current conditions.”

Georgetown County Spokesperson Jackie Broach says the ban will remain in place until further notice.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission says 32 wildfires were recorded on Thursday.

In Charleston County, crews responded to a fire encompassing more than 100 acres Thursday.

Agency officials say low relative humidity is likely contributing to the increased wildfire activity.

