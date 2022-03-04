SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Graham on Putin: ‘Take this guy out’

United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Russian people were the only ones who...
United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Russian people were the only ones who could fix the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine Thursday night.(Mary Green)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Russian people were the only ones who could fix the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine Thursday night.

In a tweet, Graham asked if there was a “Brutus in Russia” or a “more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military.”

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham said in the tweet. “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

Graham went on to say the only people who could fix the situation between Russia and Ukraine were the Russian people. Noting it was “easy to say, hard to do.”

“Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate,” Graham tweeted.

The tweets come after Graham introduced a resolution condemning the Russian leader, the Russian Federation and Russian military commanders for “committing flagrant acts of aggression and atrocities rising to the level of war crimes against humanity.”

“The world has let him get away from too much for too long. He has stolen the Russian people blind,” said Graham on Wednesday. “To the Russian people, our fight is not with you. You’re a victim of Putin... in bringing justice to the table, the Russian people have to suffer.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges