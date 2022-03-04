Graham on Putin: ‘Take this guy out’

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Russian people were the only ones who could fix the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine Thursday night.

In a tweet, Graham asked if there was a “Brutus in Russia” or a “more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military.”

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham said in the tweet. “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

Graham went on to say the only people who could fix the situation between Russia and Ukraine were the Russian people. Noting it was “easy to say, hard to do.”

“Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate,” Graham tweeted.

The tweets come after Graham introduced a resolution condemning the Russian leader, the Russian Federation and Russian military commanders for “committing flagrant acts of aggression and atrocities rising to the level of war crimes against humanity.”

“The world has let him get away from too much for too long. He has stolen the Russian people blind,” said Graham on Wednesday. “To the Russian people, our fight is not with you. You’re a victim of Putin... in bringing justice to the table, the Russian people have to suffer.”

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.