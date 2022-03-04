Ft. Dorchester boys, Summerville girls fall in 5-A state championship games

AIKEN, S.C. - Two Lowcountry teams traveled to Aiken on Thursday with hopes of bringing a 5-A state basketball championship back to the area. Neither team was able to do so.

The Summerville girls fell in the state title game to Rock Hill 52-44 while the Fort Dorchester boys came up short in their title game falling to Ridge View 65-57.

The Green Wave found themselves down early and weren’t able to recover against a Rock Hill team that shot 10-20 from three point range and had 4 players in double figures.

Jasmine Grant led the way for Summerville with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

“It hurts a lot because some of them have been with me for 4, I had one girl with me for 6 years, it just hurts a lot more that we were this close and all the work they put in in the summer and In the offseason.” Summerville head coach Calvin Davis said. “We had too much energy and we wasn’t focused on the game and then we just let them go out and shoot 3′s too early In the game, that’s what hurt us the most”

Fort Dorchester was on the verge of getting blown out in their state title game being down by as many as 22 points in the third quarter against Ridge View. But the Patriots, led by a monster performance from Demetris McKelvey, stormed back to cut the lead to six in the 4th quarter. McKelvey had 22 points and 21 rebounds on the night but they didn’t have enough to come all the way back and the Fort finishes the season at 25-2.

““I’m so proud of those guys, they didn’t lay down.” head coach Thomas McElveen said. “I mean they could have easy take their shoes off and just quit being down 20 points I really though we was gonna get it but we just ran out of time. I am truly proud of those guys, they fought, our city should still be proud of them. Going 25-2, I mean, we fell short but at the same time I’m so proud of those guys”

