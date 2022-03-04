SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ft. Dorchester boys, Summerville girls fall in 5-A state championship games

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. - Two Lowcountry teams traveled to Aiken on Thursday with hopes of bringing a 5-A state basketball championship back to the area. Neither team was able to do so.

The Summerville girls fell in the state title game to Rock Hill 52-44 while the Fort Dorchester boys came up short in their title game falling to Ridge View 65-57.

The Green Wave found themselves down early and weren’t able to recover against a Rock Hill team that shot 10-20 from three point range and had 4 players in double figures.

Jasmine Grant led the way for Summerville with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

“It hurts a lot because some of them have been with me for 4, I had one girl with me for 6 years, it just hurts a lot more that we were this close and all the work they put in in the summer and In the offseason.” Summerville head coach Calvin Davis said. “We had too much energy and we wasn’t focused on the game and then we just let them go out and shoot 3′s too early In the game, that’s what hurt us the most”

Fort Dorchester was on the verge of getting blown out in their state title game being down by as many as 22 points in the third quarter against Ridge View. But the Patriots, led by a monster performance from Demetris McKelvey, stormed back to cut the lead to six in the 4th quarter. McKelvey had 22 points and 21 rebounds on the night but they didn’t have enough to come all the way back and the Fort finishes the season at 25-2.

““I’m so proud of those guys, they didn’t lay down.” head coach Thomas McElveen said. “I mean they could have easy take their shoes off and just quit being down 20 points I really though we was gonna get it but we just ran out of time. I am truly proud of those guys, they fought, our city should still be proud of them. Going 25-2, I mean, we fell short but at the same time I’m so proud of those guys”

___

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times
Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

Latest News

Aliyah Boston notched her 22nd consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as...
Gamecocks top Arkansas in SEC women’s quarters
Four College of Charleston Basketball Standouts Earn All-CAA Honors
The Military Magnet girls won the 1-A state championship for the 2nd straight year on Friday...
Military Magnet girls win back-to-back 1-A state championships
Wright scores 24 to carry NC Central over SC State 67-62
Coastal football wraps up spring practice with high-scoring spring game