Military Magnet girls win back-to-back 1-A state championships

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 2nd straight year, the Military Magnet girls are the best team in South Carolina 1-A basketball.

The Eagles won their 2nd consecutive state championship on Friday afternoon by beating Denmark-Olar 35-20 in Aiken.

The victory makes Military Magnet the first team, boys or girls, to repeat as state champions from Charleston County since 1980 according to CCSD.

The Eagles defense was the story of the day as they held the Vikings scoreless in the 3rd quarter and gave up only 7 in the 4th.

Sabri Mitchell and Dream Watson each led a balanced scoring attack with 8 points.

Military Magnet finishes the season at 27-4.

