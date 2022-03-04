No. 29 Chants to Face No. 21 Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of nationally-ranked top-30 teams will face off this weekend, as the No. 29 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off with No. 21/24 North Carolina in a non-conference three-game series this weekend, March 4-6, at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday4 p.m. ET – ACC Network Extra (ESPN+)/Hank 105.5 FM

Saturday

2 p.m. ET – ACC Network Extra (ESPN+)/WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM

Sunday

1 p.m. ET – ACC Network Extra (ESPN+)/WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM

CHARTING THE CHANTS

• Coastal Carolina is off to a 7-2 start to the 2022 season.

• The 7-2 marks the fourth time in five seasons that the Chants have started the year off a 7-2 over the first nine games of the year.

• CCU is 0-1 on the road this season, having suffered a 9-4 loss on the road at UNCW on Wednesday (March 2).

• The Coastal offense is ranked in the top-25 in all of NCAA in sacrifice bunts (9th), sacrifice flies (17th), doubles (17th), on-base percentage (17th), base on balls (18th), hit batters (18th), hits (21st), and batting average (23rd).

• Junior Cooper Weiss leads the team in hitting at .467 (7-of-15), while Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Eric Brown is hitting .419 (13-of-31) and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

• The Coastal pitching staff is holding opponents to a .252 batting average on the season and have 83 strikeouts over 78.0 innings pitched.

• The bullpen had allowed just 10 earned runs over the first eight games of the season, yet gave up eight earned runs to UNCW on Wednesday.

NOTING NORTH CAROLINA

• The nationally-ranked Tar Heels are 8-1 to start the season, including going perfect 8-0 at home at Boshamer Stadium.

• North Carolina’s lone loss this season came on the road at East Carolina, 5-0, last Sunday, Feb. 27.

• UNC is 2-0 this week with back-to-back midweek wins over Longwood (16-1) and Winthrop (7-3) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

• The Tar Heels’ offense is hitting .306 on the season and has blasted 14 home runs on the year, which is tied for 10th nationally.

• The pitching staff has a 1.69 ERA on the year, allowing just 15 earned runs over the first nine games of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES HISTORY

• The Chants are 21-44 all-time versus North Carolina on the diamond with the two teams splitting the last 10 meetings at five wins apiece.

• Coastal is just 13-31 on the road versus North Carolina but has won three of the last six games versus the Tar Heels played at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

NATIONALLY-RANKED MATCHUP

• The three-game series this weekend between Coastal Carolina and North Carolina will feature two nationally-ranked teams.

• Coastal goes to Chapel Hill ranked No. 29 in the Collegiate Baseball Top-30 Poll this week and received votes in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the NCBWA Poll.

• North Carolina was ranked in four polls this week, coming in at No. 21 in the Collegiate Baseball Poll, No. 24 in the D1Baseball and USA TODAY Coaches polls, and No. 27 in the NCBWA poll.

OFF TO A CHANT START

• Coastal Carolina is off to a 7-2 start to begin the 2022 season.

• The 7-1 start is the best start to a season for the Chants since beginning the 2019 season at 7-1.

• Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Chants began the year at 7-3 over the first 10 games, while in 2018 CCU began the year at 8-2.

ROAD TRIP

• Coastal Carolina played its first road game of the season on Wednesday at UNCW.

• The Chants’ midweek clash at UNCW was the first of a four-game road trip through the Tar Heel state, as CCU will play a three-game weekend series at No. 21 North Carolina Friday thru Sunday, March 4-6.

• Last season, Coastal was just 11-12 in true road contests and 12-13 in games away from #ThePalace of Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

• This year, with the loss at UNCW on Wednesday (March 2), the Chants are 0-1 on the road.

BOUNCE BACK

• Coastal Carolina will look to bounce back after a 9-4 road loss at UNCW (March 2) this week.

• Following their only other loss this season, a 2-1 defeat to Kent State (Feb. 20) on Opening Weekend, the Chanticleers responded by running off five-straight wins.

HOME. SWEET. HOME.

• Coastal enjoyed #ThePalace for the first eight games of the season and for the month of February.

• After playing four games on the road in the first week of March - at UNCW (March 2) and North Carolina (March 4-6) - the Chanticleers will return home for a five-game homestand versus Wake Forest (March 8) and a four-game weekend series against Xavier (March 11-13).

• The Chanticleers are 7-1 at home this season.

CHALLENGING SLATE IN 2022

• CCU head coach Gary Gilmore is not one to shy away from putting together a challenging schedule, as the Chanticleers will take on another one in 2022.

• Coastal is slated to play a total of five (5) teams that made the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championships in Central Michigan, Charlotte, NC State, North Carolina, and South Alabama.

• The Chants will also play teams from several Power 5 conferences, including NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Clemson from the ACC, Illinois and Rutgers from the Big Ten, and West Virginia from the Big 12.

