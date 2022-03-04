SC Lottery
One day cool down before a Spring-like weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Stephanie Sine
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through early this morning bringing breezy conditions and cooler temperatures to wrap up the work week. A warm-up begins tomorrow as the wind switches to the south and temperatures will return to near 80° by Saturday afternoon. There is a very small chance of a shower on Saturday but most folks will stay dry with lots of sunshine. Warmer weather will continue into Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Much better rain chances will head our way by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler and Breezy. High 71.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 79.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

MONDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 82.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 80.

