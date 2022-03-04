Charleston Wine + Food Festival kicks off

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 16th annual Charleston Wine + Food Festival officially opened its Culinary Village in North Charleston to guests at 11 a.m. Friday.

The annual celebration, which features chefs, distillers, artisans, and brewers excited to show off their culinary skills and delicious food and drinks, is back in action this year after COVID forced the event to take a break in 2021.

The festival’s website shows this is an actual village full of diverse offerings, including chef demos, interactive experiences, live music, food trucks, food battles and other food and drinks.

In addition to the tasty treats, the Charleston Wine and Food festival makes a difference economically in the city. Back in 2020, there was an economic impact of almost $20 million, and there were more than 12,000 people who came from out of town that year—almost three-quarters of which paid to stay in our local hotels and other accommodations, according to festival organizers.

The owners of Graft Wine Shop on King Street say they love the excitement of the weekend and keep participating year after year.

“It feels good every year,” Graft co-owner Miles White says. “The energy in the city right now is amazing, and the weather is incredible. I think everyone is happy to be here.”

The Charleston Wine and Food Festival organization says the human connection is one main driving force behind the festival. Over the last 16 years, more than 335,000 people have attended the festival, generating more than $112.2 million in economic impact.

“It’s always a great time to be in Charleston,” Graft co-owner Femi Oyediran says. “We see a lot of our peers from other states and other regions who make it down here, and it’s almost like our time to host.”

For more information on ticket sales and times, visit the Charleston Wine and Food Festival’s website.

