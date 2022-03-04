SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor

Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into illict photos being sent to a minor.(Michigan State Police)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a man was arrested after his own father told investigators his son may have sent explicit photos to an underage person.

Troopers announced 30-year-old Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons of Cadillac turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after a lengthy investigation that started with the call from his father in October 2020.

The agency’s Computer Crimes Unit conducted interviews and executed search warrants to analyze electronic equipment, and the investigation led to prosecutors authorizing a three-count felony warrant.

Simmons was placed in the Missaukee County Jail and was arraigned on the charges of intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The 30-year-old’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times
Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Food + Wine Fest
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutally assaulting 9-year-old boy
County officials say the increased access to high-speed internet will provide opportunities for...
Rural broadband expansion project announced in Dorchester County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rural broadband expansion project announced in Dorchester County
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination