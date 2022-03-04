Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 33-year-old man who authorities say was involved in a gunfight that led to children running from their school bus in a neighborhood on Johns Island.

The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into a dwelling. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The charges stem from an incident that happened last month in which authorities say Seabrook was involved in an argument and a gunfight with another person that led to school children running from the area around the time a witness reported hearing multiple gunshots.

In addition, Seabrook is accused of shooting at a neighbor who was laughing about the situation.

Investigation begins as shots fired report

The investigation began on the afternoon of Feb. 17 when officers responded to Langston Drive for a report of shots fired.

A neighbor said they heard a single shot then heard someone say, “Luckily I shot in the air, the next time I won’t do that.” The neighbor reported that they then heard fifteen to twenty more shots being fired.

The neighbor told officers that after multiple shots were fired, the witness saw a group of children running through a front yard. Responding officers reported locating multiple bullet shell casings at the scene.

A neighbor also said during the time of the incident her son was one of the children that ran off a school bus in fear of his life.

Officers said they did not find anyone who was struck by gunfire. Charleston County School District officials said that the bus had not been struck and no one was hurt, and said the driver did not see anything, only heard the shots.

A witness told investigators that Seabrook was arguing and exchanging gunfire with a person in a sedan. The report states as the person in the car kept firing shots, the suspect fired more rounds while heading to his front door.

The police report states the witness laughed at the suspect and made fun of him for running away. The witness reported that the suspect then started talking trash and started shooting at him causing one of the bullets to hit the witness’ vehicle.

The witness then went inside his home and the suspect fled the scene in a car.

