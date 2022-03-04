SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rural broadband expansion project announced in Dorchester County

By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County announced a $17.1 million public-private partnership Friday that will expand high-speed internet access.

The county will partner with Home Telecom and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative in expanding access to high-speed internet in the western part of the county over the next three years.

“Our goal is to help close the technology gap for many of our county’s rural residents who have historically had extremely limited options for accessing the internet,” Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman said. “We are grateful to Home Telecom and PRTC for their partnership in this project and look forward to providing better access to high-speed internet for those living in the western part of the county.”

The investment will be subsidized by combining a maximum $8.5 million grant with matching funds provided by Home Telecom and PRTC.

Officials say the project will lay 325 miles of buried fiber lines to more than 4,100 homes that do not currently have access to high-speed internet service.

The project will be implemented in five phases over the next three years and include the following communities:

  • Cowtail
  • Reevesville / Shady Grove
  • Indian Field
  • Rosinville
  • First and Second Texas
  • Geddisville
  • Spring Branch
  • Thomas Kate Road
  • South Dorchester
  • Herdons Pond
  • Taylor Pond

County officials say the increased access to high-speed internet will provide opportunities for business development and job growth along with allowing students access to educational resources and connecting residents to telehealth services.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
Crews responded at approximately 1:59 p.m. to a house fire on Smoketree Lane.
Firefighters rescue several pets from N. Charleston house fire