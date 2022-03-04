Rural broadband expansion project announced in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County announced a $17.1 million public-private partnership Friday that will expand high-speed internet access.

The county will partner with Home Telecom and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative in expanding access to high-speed internet in the western part of the county over the next three years.

“Our goal is to help close the technology gap for many of our county’s rural residents who have historically had extremely limited options for accessing the internet,” Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman said. “We are grateful to Home Telecom and PRTC for their partnership in this project and look forward to providing better access to high-speed internet for those living in the western part of the county.”

The investment will be subsidized by combining a maximum $8.5 million grant with matching funds provided by Home Telecom and PRTC.

Officials say the project will lay 325 miles of buried fiber lines to more than 4,100 homes that do not currently have access to high-speed internet service.

The project will be implemented in five phases over the next three years and include the following communities:

Cowtail

Reevesville / Shady Grove

Indian Field

Rosinville

First and Second Texas

Geddisville

Spring Branch

Thomas Kate Road

South Dorchester

Herdons Pond

Taylor Pond

County officials say the increased access to high-speed internet will provide opportunities for business development and job growth along with allowing students access to educational resources and connecting residents to telehealth services.

