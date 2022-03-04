SC Lottery
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle

Dontarrius Livingston
Dontarrius Livingston(Source: JRLDC)
By Nick Doria
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A loaded firearm and drugs were found inside a student’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the Academy for Technology and Academics, officials said.

Horry County police identified the student as 18-year-old Dontarrius Livingston.

According to HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, a staff member found Livingston vaping inside his vehicle in the student parking lot. A school administrator then approached Livingston and searched his vehicle.

Bourcier said a bag of marijuana, a loaded AR-15, and a box of ammunition were found inside Livingston’s vehicle after it was searched. HCPD responded to the scene and placed Livingston under arrest.

An arrest report stated that Livingston “took responsibility for the items found in his vehicle.” ATA parents and staff were notified of the incident on the day it happened by the school administration.

“This is a crucial time to remind students about the importance of not bringing weapons of any kind to school or on school property and to report anything they see that causes them to feel uneasy or that could be a safety concern. If they see something, they should say something to their parents or guardians, a staff member, or any other trusted adult. Keeping schools safe is a priority we all share, and we all have a role to play when it comes to maintaining a safe and orderly teaching and learning environment,” Bourcier said.

The spokesperson added that Livingston “will face disciplinary actions to the fullest extent.”

HCPD charged Livingston with carrying weapons on school property and simple possession of marijuana.

As of Friday morning, he remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

