Missing 3-year-old who walked away from home found, deputies say
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST
WALHALLA S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office have located a 3-year-old boy who walked away from his home.
The Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call around 10:34 a.m. Friday saying 3-year-old Tristian Gilliam walked out of his house on Unity Church Road in Westminster, near Longcreek Highway and the Holly Springs Community. He was wearing a t-shirt and diaper when he left.
We were told a light blond color dog might have been with Tristan.
The Sheriff’s Office drone and K-9 were deployed to help with the search.
Deputies reported Tristan had been found just before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
