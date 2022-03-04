Missing 3-year-old who walked away from home found, deputies say

WALHALLA S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office have located a 3-year-old boy who walked away from his home.

The Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call around 10:34 a.m. Friday saying 3-year-old Tristian Gilliam walked out of his house on Unity Church Road in Westminster, near Longcreek Highway and the Holly Springs Community. He was wearing a t-shirt and diaper when he left.

We were told a light blond color dog might have been with Tristan.

The Sheriff’s Office drone and K-9 were deployed to help with the search.

Deputies reported Tristan had been found just before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

