SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina reports 32 wildfires Thursday

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is urging residents of the state to use caution when conducting outside burns.

Forestry officials say 32 wildfires were recorded Thursday, a majority in the central and eastern parts of the state.

In Charleston County, crews responded to a fire encompassing more than 100 acres Thursday.

Agency officials say low relative humidity is likely contributing to the increased wildfire activity.

“While we haven’t had a lot of wind, which usually contributes greatly to fast-growing wildfires`, much of the state is just in a long drying pattern. The lower-than-forecasted RH values today didn’t help,” South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. “When fuels are really dry, the heat released from outdoor burning can exacerbate the conditions that lead to fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.”

The agency says South Carolina is in the peak of “wildfire season.” Jones says a majority of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state have happened during March and April.

“Prescribed burning is at its height now too, particularly for agricultural fields, timber stands and wildlife management,” Jones said. “And the good warm weather we’ve been having is prompting many more people to get outside and burn yard debris as well. It is definitely not a time to be complacent or inattentive when burning outdoors.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early...
One dead after fatal crash in Colleton County