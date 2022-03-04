South Carolina reports 32 wildfires Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is urging residents of the state to use caution when conducting outside burns.

Forestry officials say 32 wildfires were recorded Thursday, a majority in the central and eastern parts of the state.

In Charleston County, crews responded to a fire encompassing more than 100 acres Thursday.

Agency officials say low relative humidity is likely contributing to the increased wildfire activity.

“While we haven’t had a lot of wind, which usually contributes greatly to fast-growing wildfires`, much of the state is just in a long drying pattern. The lower-than-forecasted RH values today didn’t help,” South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. “When fuels are really dry, the heat released from outdoor burning can exacerbate the conditions that lead to fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.”

The agency says South Carolina is in the peak of “wildfire season.” Jones says a majority of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state have happened during March and April.

“Prescribed burning is at its height now too, particularly for agricultural fields, timber stands and wildlife management,” Jones said. “And the good warm weather we’ve been having is prompting many more people to get outside and burn yard debris as well. It is definitely not a time to be complacent or inattentive when burning outdoors.”

