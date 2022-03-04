SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State health dept. asking residents to submit dead birds for West Nile testing

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking residents to submit...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking residents to submit recently deceased crows, blue jays, house finches and house sparrows that appear to not be injured and are not decayed.((Source: WIS))
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are asking for the public’s help tracking West Nile Virus by submitting dead birds for testing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking residents to submit recently deceased crows, blue jays, house finches and house sparrows that appear to not be injured and are not decayed. Officials say those species are more susceptible to the virus, making them good testing candidates.

The agency says testing the birds allows the agency to better understand where and when there is an increase in the virus. High rate of infection in the birds is then reported to local mosquito control programs that can take appropriate actions to protect the health of residents.

“The public’s involvement with dead bird surveillance helps identify West Nile virus before it shows up in people,” State Public Health Entomologist Dr. Chris Evans said. “This is a unique opportunity for the public to proactively assist their public health agency in staying ahead of a potential health risk.”

Officials say the amount of West Nile Virus activity varies from year to year with 87 birds from 18 counties testing positive in 2018 while, in 2020, only one bird tested positive for the virus.

DHEC says collected birds can be submitted to local environmental affairs offices between March 15 and Nov. 30.

They recommend the following steps to safely gather the birds:

  • Don’t touch a bird, dead or alive, with bare hands. Use gloves or pick up the bird with doubled, plastic bags.
  • Keep the bagged bird cool until it can be placed on ice. If the bird carcass can’t be delivered to DHEC within 36 hours of collection, place it on ice in a cooler, but do not allow water into the bags.
  • Download and complete the Dead Bird Submission and Reporting Sheet for West Nile Virus and take the sheet and dead bird to a local DHEC Environmental Affairs office during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early...
One dead after fatal crash in Colleton County