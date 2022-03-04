Troopers asking for public’s help in fatal hit-and-run near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run near the Summerville area that took the life of one person.

It happened at 12:15 a.m. on March 2 on East Third North Street.

On Friday, Troopers released a picture of a vehicle that they say is similar to the one being sought in the crash. Investigators say the suspect was driving a dark in color, 2008-2012 Chevrolet Traverse SUV which should have front end damage to the grill and hood.

Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as 60-year-old Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis who was struck by a vehicle while walking along East Third North Street near Owens Drive.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

