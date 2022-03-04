SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman finds hope, encouragement for COVID-19 long-haulers

WOWT Live at 10
By Brent Weber and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) – Ka’trina Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 before vaccines were available and is still experiencing symptoms.

“I never got over any of my symptoms,” Smith told WOWT, describing them as dizziness, fever, loss of taste, pounding heartbeat and fatigue.

Now she’s finally getting answers to questions that countless doctors couldn’t answer before.

“Nobody could tell me anything was wrong,” the 39-year-old medical assistant said. “They’d say, ‘Well, it could be something from COVID.’”

It turns out Smith’s not alone. It’s been estimated as much as 10% of symptomatic COVID-19 patients experience what Smith has endured.

With no standardized name for the condition, it has proved challenging for the medical community.

“It’s the nature of what we do in medicine is to understand why,” said Dr. David Kaminsky, who is leading a COVID long-hauler study at the University of Vermont. “So, when people are recovering from COVID, you expect them to fully recover, and they’re not.”

Similar research is underway throughout the country. Smith finally started getting some answers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“There’s no specific diagnostic criteria yet, no test that we can use to determine who really does have long-term COVID,” Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn of the Mayo Clinic said. “So, more and more patients are presenting for care now and are showing a wide variety of symptoms.”

The nonprofit Mayo Clinic’s COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program is part of a broad range of offerings she’s found there to help her recovery. She and her husband went to the clinic in January and will return in April.

“I can connect with all of these people,” Smith said. “I’ve talked to some of them, and they have no idea what’s going on and they are looking for answers. I was just like, talk to your doctor. You have to advocate for yourself.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges