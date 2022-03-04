SC Lottery
Wright scores 24 to carry NC Central over SC State 67-62

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:44 AM EST
DURHAM, N.C. -- — Justin Wright had 24 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated South Carolina State 67-62 on Thursday night.

Eric Boone had 12 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina Central (15-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Randy Miller Jr., whose 11 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Eagles, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Antonio TJ Madlock scored a season-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (15-15, 7-7). Rahsaan Edwards added 13 points. Jemel Davis had four blocks.

