Charleston community donates items to Ukraine

Medical supplies, women’s hygiene products and protective military gear are just a few of the...
Medical supplies, women’s hygiene products and protective military gear are just a few of the priority items packed at a donation drive held by Euro Foods on Saturday.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Eastern European community says they are grateful for the community’s support during these unknown times.

Medical supplies, women’s hygiene products and protective military gear are just a few of the priority items packed at a donation drive held by Euro Foods on Saturday.

To help transport the donations, two trucks are being donated by Bulmaks Incorporated, a family-owned carrier.

They are planning to leave Monday to drive the donations to the Meest America shipping center in New Jersey. The Ukrainian company is based in America and organizers say they will make sure all the items make it to Ukraine.

Event organizer, Maka Aptsiauri, says she has family and friends in Ukraine and they’re grateful for the community rallying behind them to get these supplies shipped.

“We are so far away here, and we care for them and we show our support,” Aptsiauri said. “It means a lot. They are so thankful and always telling us you just give us strength.”

Organizer say they will keep the community updated on future donations on the Euro Foods Facebook page.

