Charleston Southern’s season ends with loss to USC Upstate in Big South Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - Jordan Gainey had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 72-62 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Josh Aldrich had 13 points for South Carolina Upstate (14-15). Bryson Mozone added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 15 points for the Buccaneers (6-25). Deontaye Buskey added 14 points and nine rebounds. Cheikh Faye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Read more at: https://www.sacbee.com/sports/article259078093.html#storylink=cpy

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.