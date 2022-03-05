SC Lottery
Charleston Southern’s season ends with loss to USC Upstate in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern had their season ended with a loss to USC Upstate in the Big South Tournament
Charleston Southern had their season ended with a loss to USC Upstate in the Big South Tournament(CSU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - Jordan Gainey had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 72-62 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Josh Aldrich had 13 points for South Carolina Upstate (14-15). Bryson Mozone added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 15 points for the Buccaneers (6-25). Deontaye Buskey added 14 points and nine rebounds. Cheikh Faye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

