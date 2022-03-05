SC Lottery
The Citadel takes series opener over Northern Kentucky, 9-5

The Citadel Baseball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel pounded out 13 hits and scored in six of the eight innings to defeat Northern Kentucky, 9-5, in series opener Friday inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, Northern Kentucky 5

Records: The Citadel (7-2), Northern Kentucky (3-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Dogs got on the board in the first inning as a pair of hits and a hit batter loaded the bases. Dylan Costa came in to score on a wild pitch.
  • The Norse tied the game in the second after a single and pair of walks loaded the bases. A balk allowed a run to score.
  • The Bulldogs regained the lead in the second after singles from Travis Lott and Costa came in to score on a two-run single off the bat of Cole Simpson.
  • NKU pushed a run a double off the bat of Noah Fisher.
  • Ryan McCarthy started the third inning with a double to right center and scored on a Crosby Jones groundout to the right side.
  • The Citadel extended its lead in the fourth as Lott drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
  • Lott came calling again in the sixth inning as he hit a no-doubt two-run shot to right field.
  • NKU got back into the game in the seventh on a three-run homer from Manny Vorhees.
  • The Bulldogs got two runs back in the bottom of the eighth inning as a run scored on an error on a play at the plate and another wild pitch.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel finished with 13 hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Bulldogs have reached double figures in hits in six of the nine games this season.
  • The Bulldogs scored at least one run in six of the eight innings, including scoring in each of the first four innings.
  • Dylan Cost led the way by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored form the leadoff position.
  • Travis Lott went 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and four runs scored.
  • Tilo Skole and Ryan McCarthy each added two hits.
  • Cameron Reeves (2-0) struck out six over 6.0 innings to pick up the victory. He allowed five runs on eight hits.
  • Chace Cooper allowed a hit in 1.1 innings of scoreless work.
  • Simon Graf faced only one batter, but got the Bulldogs out of a jam by enticing a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
  • Tyler Dunn closed out the game by striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
  • Kyle Klingenbeck (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

