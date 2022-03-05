The Citadel takes series opener over Northern Kentucky, 9-5

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel pounded out 13 hits and scored in six of the eight innings to defeat Northern Kentucky, 9-5, in series opener Friday inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, Northern Kentucky 5

Records: The Citadel (7-2), Northern Kentucky (3-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Dogs got on the board in the first inning as a pair of hits and a hit batter loaded the bases. Dylan Costa came in to score on a wild pitch.

The Norse tied the game in the second after a single and pair of walks loaded the bases. A balk allowed a run to score.

The Bulldogs regained the lead in the second after singles from Travis Lott and Costa came in to score on a two-run single off the bat of Cole Simpson.

NKU pushed a run a double off the bat of Noah Fisher.

Ryan McCarthy started the third inning with a double to right center and scored on a Crosby Jones groundout to the right side.

The Citadel extended its lead in the fourth as Lott drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Lott came calling again in the sixth inning as he hit a no-doubt two-run shot to right field.

NKU got back into the game in the seventh on a three-run homer from Manny Vorhees.