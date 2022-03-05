The Citadel takes series opener over Northern Kentucky, 9-5
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel pounded out 13 hits and scored in six of the eight innings to defeat Northern Kentucky, 9-5, in series opener Friday inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 9, Northern Kentucky 5
Records: The Citadel (7-2), Northern Kentucky (3-6)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Dogs got on the board in the first inning as a pair of hits and a hit batter loaded the bases. Dylan Costa came in to score on a wild pitch.
- The Norse tied the game in the second after a single and pair of walks loaded the bases. A balk allowed a run to score.
- The Bulldogs regained the lead in the second after singles from Travis Lott and Costa came in to score on a two-run single off the bat of Cole Simpson.
- NKU pushed a run a double off the bat of Noah Fisher.
- Ryan McCarthy started the third inning with a double to right center and scored on a Crosby Jones groundout to the right side.
- The Citadel extended its lead in the fourth as Lott drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
- Lott came calling again in the sixth inning as he hit a no-doubt two-run shot to right field.
- NKU got back into the game in the seventh on a three-run homer from Manny Vorhees.
- The Bulldogs got two runs back in the bottom of the eighth inning as a run scored on an error on a play at the plate and another wild pitch.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel finished with 13 hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Bulldogs have reached double figures in hits in six of the nine games this season.
- The Bulldogs scored at least one run in six of the eight innings, including scoring in each of the first four innings.
- Dylan Cost led the way by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored form the leadoff position.
- Travis Lott went 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and four runs scored.
- Tilo Skole and Ryan McCarthy each added two hits.
- Cameron Reeves (2-0) struck out six over 6.0 innings to pick up the victory. He allowed five runs on eight hits.
- Chace Cooper allowed a hit in 1.1 innings of scoreless work.
- Simon Graf faced only one batter, but got the Bulldogs out of a jam by enticing a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
- Tyler Dunn closed out the game by striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
- Kyle Klingenbeck (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.
