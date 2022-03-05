SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cougars Rue Early Miscues in Friday Setback to High Point

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. --- The High Point Panthers took advantage of two second-inning miscues to jump out to an early three-run lead and went on to hold the College of Charleston scoreless for the first time this season in the opening game of a weekend series on Friday afternoon in non-conference play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: High Point 5, College of Charleston 0

Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)

Records: Charleston (7-2), High Point (2-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • High Point opened the scoring with three runs in the second after a pair of Cougar errors extended the inning.
  • The Cougars were held to a total of seven base runners with four of them reaching scoring position.
  • High Point duo Carter Sheppard and Sam Garcia combined for the shutout allowing only four hits while striking out eight.

KEY COUGARS

  • Trotter Harlan reached base twice with a walk and a double to extend his reached base streak to 21 games.
  • Freshman Tyler Sorrentino went 1-for-3 with a leadoff single in the first to push his career-opening hitting streak to nine games.
  • Starting pitcher Ty Good battled through seven and one-third innings striking out eight.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • The Cougars drop the opening game of a weekend series for the first time this season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Panthers will meet in game two of the three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Tigers Rally To Edge Gamecocks 3-2
The Citadel advanced in the SoCon Tournament on Friday with a win over ETSU
The Citadel upsets ETSU in SoCon Tournament 1st round
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Orlando, 4-3
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Orlando, 4-3
Charleston Southern had their season ended with a loss to USC Upstate in the Big South Tournament
Charleston Southern’s season ends with loss to USC Upstate in Big South Tournament