Cougars Rue Early Miscues in Friday Setback to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. --- The High Point Panthers took advantage of two second-inning miscues to jump out to an early three-run lead and went on to hold the College of Charleston scoreless for the first time this season in the opening game of a weekend series on Friday afternoon in non-conference play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: High Point 5, College of Charleston 0

Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)

Records: Charleston (7-2), High Point (2-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

High Point opened the scoring with three runs in the second after a pair of Cougar errors extended the inning.

The Cougars were held to a total of seven base runners with four of them reaching scoring position.

High Point duo Carter Sheppard and Sam Garcia combined for the shutout allowing only four hits while striking out eight.

KEY COUGARS

Trotter Harlan reached base twice with a walk and a double to extend his reached base streak to 21 games.

Freshman Tyler Sorrentino went 1-for-3 with a leadoff single in the first to push his career-opening hitting streak to nine games.

Starting pitcher Ty Good battled through seven and one-third innings striking out eight.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

The Cougars drop the opening game of a weekend series for the first time this season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Panthers will meet in game two of the three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.