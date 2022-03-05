Cougars Rue Early Miscues in Friday Setback to High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. --- The High Point Panthers took advantage of two second-inning miscues to jump out to an early three-run lead and went on to hold the College of Charleston scoreless for the first time this season in the opening game of a weekend series on Friday afternoon in non-conference play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: High Point 5, College of Charleston 0
Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)
Records: Charleston (7-2), High Point (2-8)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- High Point opened the scoring with three runs in the second after a pair of Cougar errors extended the inning.
- The Cougars were held to a total of seven base runners with four of them reaching scoring position.
- High Point duo Carter Sheppard and Sam Garcia combined for the shutout allowing only four hits while striking out eight.
KEY COUGARS
- Trotter Harlan reached base twice with a walk and a double to extend his reached base streak to 21 games.
- Freshman Tyler Sorrentino went 1-for-3 with a leadoff single in the first to push his career-opening hitting streak to nine games.
- Starting pitcher Ty Good battled through seven and one-third innings striking out eight.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The Cougars drop the opening game of a weekend series for the first time this season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Panthers will meet in game two of the three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
