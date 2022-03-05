SC Lottery
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to steal your personal information and/or money.

A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and offered information on grants.

Screenshot from resident in Dorchester County
Screenshot from resident in Dorchester County(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)

The phone number originates from Onvoy Spectrum, located in either southern Wisconsin or northern Illinois, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says.

Officials warn not to respond to this scam and ask that if contacted, to report the incident by calling 843-873-5111.

