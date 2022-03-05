SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – A good Samaritan helped save two young children who had ended up near a busy roadway in Summerville after they escaped from a nearby daycare.

Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she noticed two young children on the side of the street near Cadence Academy.

“Like, I was in shock,” she said. “I was driving, and I noticed two small kids getting closer and closer to the road and no adult was around, nobody was running towards them.”

Washington said she stopped her car in the middle of the street to get the 2-year-olds to safety.

“I ran past the younger girl first because she was on the sidewalk just picking up rocks, but the little boy was actually off of the sidewalk in the road,” Washington said.

After getting the two children to safety, Washington called Summerville Police for help.

“I was actually on the phone with my fiancé,” Washington said, “and I was like, ‘Hey, there’s kids outside!’ And he’s like, ‘I’m hanging up, call 911.’”

Officers arrived soon after, and according to the police report, the daycare center’s director said the 2-year-olds got out through a hole in the fence caused by one of the broken fence boards.

This happened while a teacher was gathering the children to come inside from playing.

The teacher then called out for help once the children went missing, and the daycare center’s director and another staffer went outside to look for them.

“Then, the daycare workers ran out, two of them ran out to me, and they were like, ‘Thank you, thank you so much,’” Washington said.

The parents of these children were notified of what happened, and Washington, who has three children of her own, is glad they’re safe.

“[My maternal instinct] just kicked in, and it was like an automatic reflex just to get to the kids and make sure they were safe,” Washington said.

Cadence Academy’s assistant director said she could not comment on what happened.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
Crews responded at approximately 1:59 p.m. to a house fire on Smoketree Lane.
Firefighters rescue several pets from N. Charleston house fire