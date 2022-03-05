Morning fog will give way to a return to warmer weather to start the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dense morning fog and low clouds will give way to sunshine as the morning progresses and we head into the afternoon. It will wind up being a very nice start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s inland, near 70° at the beaches. A few sprinkles or a brief shower are possible this morning within the low clouds but most of today will be dry. Quiet weather is expected tonight with lows in the 60s and tomorrow will be a dry and sunny end to the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

A storm system will head our way by Tuesday of next week bringing more clouds and the chance of rain. The rain chance will linger into Wednesday and Thursday while temperatures begin to cool down toward 70° by midweek.

TODAY: AM Fog, PM Sunshine. High 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 72.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.