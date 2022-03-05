SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Morning fog will give way to a return to warmer weather to start the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dense morning fog and low clouds will give way to sunshine as the morning progresses and we head into the afternoon. It will wind up being a very nice start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s inland, near 70° at the beaches. A few sprinkles or a brief shower are possible this morning within the low clouds but most of today will be dry. Quiet weather is expected tonight with lows in the 60s and tomorrow will be a dry and sunny end to the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

A storm system will head our way by Tuesday of next week bringing more clouds and the chance of rain. The rain chance will linger into Wednesday and Thursday while temperatures begin to cool down toward 70° by midweek.

TODAY: AM Fog, PM Sunshine. High 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 72.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

Source: Live5
VIDEO: Saturday's forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
One day cool down before a Spring-like weekend!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: You Friday afternoon weather
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast