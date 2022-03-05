SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No injuries in Charleston morning fire

Crews were called out to the 800 block of Savage Rd. around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Crews were called out to the 800 block of Savage Rd. around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday.(St. Andrews Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Andrews Fire Department says they are working to find out the cause of a morning fire in Charleston.

Crews were called out to the 800 block of Savage Rd. around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, firefighters found a working fire in the home.

They were able to put the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving, an incident report stated.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were recorded.

Most of the fire was in the kitchen and laundry room, meanwhile, the entire home sustained heat and smoke damage, the report stated.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

Medical supplies, women’s hygiene products and protective military gear are just a few of the...
Charleston community donates items to Ukraine
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault