No injuries in Charleston morning fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Andrews Fire Department says they are working to find out the cause of a morning fire in Charleston.

Crews were called out to the 800 block of Savage Rd. around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, firefighters found a working fire in the home.

They were able to put the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving, an incident report stated.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were recorded.

Most of the fire was in the kitchen and laundry room, meanwhile, the entire home sustained heat and smoke damage, the report stated.

The fire remains under investigation.

