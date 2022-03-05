One dead after fatal crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Colleton County.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a single-vehicle collision happened around 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning on Secondary 45 near Dobbs Farm Lane.

Officials say a Mercedes Benz was traveling south on Secondary 45 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was reported dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

