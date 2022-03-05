One dead after fatal crash in Colleton County
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Colleton County.
According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, a single-vehicle collision happened around 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning on Secondary 45 near Dobbs Farm Lane.
Officials say a Mercedes Benz was traveling south on Secondary 45 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was reported dead at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
