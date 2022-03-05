SC abortion bills stalling after walkout from senators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bipartisan walkout from two South Carolina senators has left three controversial bills stalled for now.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee open its meeting Thursday morning with a packed agenda and closed it over an hour later after two senators packed up their belongings and left the room to prevent three pieces of legislation from being discussed.

Two of the bills would further restrict or totally ban abortions in South Carolina.

The first, S.988, is a “trigger bill” that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is wholly or partially overturned, outlawing all abortions without exceptions for rape or incest.

People who perform or induce abortions, or attempt to, would be prosecuted for murder or attempted murder.

The other bill, S.907, would require patients undergoing chemical abortions, in which they take two pills to end the pregnancy, to receive information about “abortion-reversal” options. OB-GYNs have testified these methods are not backed by clinical trials and could be dangerous for women.

A third bill, S.811, would nullify any ordinances that regulate doctors’ right of conscience, such as invalidating Columbia’s ban on conversion therapy, leaving this power to the state and its agencies.

With a number of senators on the Medical Affairs Committee absent from the meeting, there were only barely enough members present to have a quorum and take action.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D – Orangeburg, and Sen. Sandy Senn, R – Charleston were the only Republican senator to vote in 2021 against the passage of Heartbeat Law, which prohibits abortions after around six weeks, threatened to leave the meeting and deprive the panel of its quorum if any of the three bills were discussed, opening the door for them to be advance to the Senate floor for debate.

“In the minority, we don’t have a lot of cards to play,” Hutto said. “But when we’ve got a card to play, I think it’s unfair to ask us not to play it, and we’re willing to take up all the rest of your agenda except those first three bills.”

Sen. Richard Cash, R – Anderson, the lead sponsor of S.988, the total ban bill, called the tactic “an obvious attempt to stall and defeat these bills.”

“Although he [Hutto] has the right to do whatever he’s doing, it’s a vote against these bills, to allow this committee to be held hostage to that position,” Cash said.

When those three bills were the only ones left on the agenda, Hutto motioned to end the meeting, but more senators voted to keep it going and take up the bills.

So he and Senn walked out, robbing the remaining senators of the ability to do anything with the legislation and leaving it stalled for the time being. The committee had been scheduled to continue its meeting after the Senate adjourned Thursday afternoon, but that was canceled.

The next time the panel could take up the bills would be at its next meeting, currently scheduled for March 17.

Senate Medical Affairs Committee Chair Danny Verdin, R – Laurens, said if the bills remain at an impasse, there could be a movement to recall them from the committee and pull them up to the Senate floor for debate.

“I will also, probably more than ever, seek to exercise all of the rules of the Senate in forwarding legislation out of this committee that I believe enjoys significant support,” Verdin said.

