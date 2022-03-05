SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program

South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony Sunday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony Sunday.

The Founders’ Day program is called “126 Years: Affirming Our Past, While Embracing Our Future” and will start at 4 p.m. at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center on the Orangeburg campus.

Former South Carolina State University President Andrew Hugine Jr. will speak and the university will give out awards for excellent faculty and staff.

The historically Black university was founded as a land grant institution and teachers college in 1896 and now offers more than 50 fields of study.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of a new scam aimed to...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early...
One dead after fatal crash in Colleton County