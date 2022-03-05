Stingrays Fall Behind Late Orlando Goal

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Ryan Bednard turned back 38 shots on Friday night as the South Carolina Stingrays (17-29-6-0) dropped the weekend opener to the Orlando Solar Bears (27-21-4-0) at the North Charleston Coliseum.

After Bednard stopped all 17 shots in the opening frame, the Stingrays offense provided a scoring touch early in the second period. Jade Miller received a pass from Carter Cowlthorp and raced around the back side of the net, wrapping the puck around the post for the 1-0 lead.

Justin Florek tacked on with his 15th tally of the season just over a minute later, sliding a rebound between the wickets of Brad Barone. Andrew Cherniwchan gloved a loose puck onto his stick and dropped it back for Florek’s initial shot. The power forward raced to the net to collect the rebound and fired home the second Stingrays goal of the evening.

Orlando marched back with a power play goal on a deflection from Luke Boka, his 13th mark of the year, later in the second period. Michael Brodzinski fired a shot from the high slot that Boka tipped past Bednard to cut the deficit in half.

Nolan Valleau stretched a breakout pass for Tristan Langan who was off to the races for his 11th mark of the year. Langan moved with speed down the right side and ripped a shot through the five-hole of Bednard to tie the contest before the second period concluded.

Early in the third frame, Ryan Dmowski gave South Carolina back their lead with his 14th tally of the season. Dmowski picked up a loose puck on the right circle and made his way into the slot where he spun and fired a shot past the glove of Barone for the 3-2 advantage.

Brodzinski and Odeen Tufto played an excellent give-and-go midway through the final period where Brodzinski fired a shot that Shawn Element deflected for the tie game. Element’s goal was his second of the season, knotting the game at three goals apiece

Orlando struck last as Brodzinski sprung a stretch pass for Maxim Cajkovic who sped into the offensive zone for a breakaway with 5:26 remaining in regulation. Cajkovic pulled up at the right circle and laid a quick wrist shot past the glove of Bednard, giving the Solar Bears their first and final lead of the match.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, March 5th, at 6:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears for Youth Sports Night! The first 1,500 young fans will receive a Stingrays Youth Jersey presented by Palmetto Tractor Services.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.