USGS confirms earthquake outside of Elgin

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey has confirmed an earthquake just outside of Elgin.

The earthquake happened Friday morning at 11:35 a.m. about 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin.

The quake measured in at a 1.8 magnitude, according to officials.

