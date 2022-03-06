SC Lottery
Citadel Bulldogs Fall Late to Norse

By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Northern Kentucky scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to hand The Citadel an 8-4 defeat Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Northern Kentucky 8, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (7-3), Northern Kentucky (4-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

· NKU took advantage of three walks in the first inning to load the bases. John Odom made the Bulldogs pay with a two-run single to left center.

· The Citadel answered back in the home-half of the inning as Dylan Costa started the frame with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McCarthy.

· The Norse added a run in the second inning as a leadoff single came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Manny Vorhees.

· The Bulldogs gained their first advantage of the game in the third inning after a single from Wesley Lane and Cole Simpson was hit by a pitch put two runners on with two outs. McCarthy followed with a three-run homer to right.

· NKU tied the game in the sixth inning as the runner stole second with two outs, and another runner scored from third when the ball went into center field.

· The Norse took the lead for good in the eighth inning after a RBI single from Brandon Tucker and a three-run double off the bat of Ryan Glass.

Inside the Box Score

· The Citadel had a trio of players finish with two outs.

· Dylan Costa went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored from the leadoff position.

· Travis Lott finished 2-for-4, while Sawyer Reeves went 2-for-3.

· Ryan McCarthy drove in all four runs for the Bulldogs, including his first home run of the season.

· Devin Beckley (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits over 3.1 innings.

· Noah Richardson (1-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen, not allowing a hit and striking out five over 3.0 shutout innings.

On Deck

The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

