SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charlotte FC begins soccer era in the Queen City, drawing nearly 74,500 fans

Though Charlotte FC lost 1-0 to LA Galaxy, soccer’s arrival in Charlotte Saturday came in an electrifying fashion.
Charlotte FC set an MLS record in attendance
Charlotte FC set an MLS record in attendance(WBTV)
By Jason Huber and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Soccer finally arrived in the Queen City on Saturday and despite the loss, it came in an electrifying fashion.

More than two years after it was announced that Charlotte would get its own Major League Soccer team, Charlotte FC played its first home game at Bank of America Stadium in front of a record crowd for an MLS team.

Charlotte FC welcomed 74,479 fans, easily breaking the 73,019 MLS record set by Atlanta United in 2018.

Unfortunately, after the game remained tied at zero for 77 minutes, Charlotte FC lost 1-0 to the Galaxy. Los Angeles outshot Charlotte 21-5.

The excitement and energy for the team were unparalleled with fans beginning to tailgate at 1 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. match against the LA Galaxy.

“Everybody in this city supports teams outside of Charlotte and we all finally have a team to join together and support together,” one fan told WBTV.

Unfortunately, after the game remained tied at zero for 77 minutes, Charlotte FC lost 1-0 to the Galaxy. Los Angeles outshot Charlotte 21-5.

Fans and supporters pre-gamed for the match all over Uptown Charlotte, and even owner David Tepper found his way to greet fans. Shortly before the match, Tepper made a lap around the entire BoFA field to help pump up fans.

In one of the best moments before the match, the mic went out during the National Anthem, leading to the record-breaking crowd collectively helping the singer finish the song.

The match is the second of the season for Charlotte FC. The team lost to DC United in its first-ever game last week on the road.

During the second half of the match, 20 rows of Section 520 at Bank of America Stadium were cleared out as an “abundance of caution” after a cellular antenna slipped from its mount. There were no injuries and fans in those rows were relocated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight

Latest News

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
Now gas prices stand 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon.
National average gas price spikes to $4/gal.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Russian invasion of Ukraine having effects on U.S. economy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Wine + Food Festival continues through Sunday night