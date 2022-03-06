College of Charleston drops game two at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. --- The High Point Panthers held College of Charleston off the scoreboard for the second time in as many days defeating the Cougars, 6-0, on Saturday to clinch a series victory in non-conference play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: High Point 6, College of Charleston 0

Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)

Records: Charleston (7-3), High Point (3-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

High Point struck for two runs in each of the first two innings to take an early 4-0 lead.

The Cougars were limited to eight base runners and left the bases loaded in the ninth.

High Point duo Teddy Merritt and Sean Duffy combined for the shutout allowing only five hits while striking out nine.

KEY COUGARS

Jaxon Weatherford, Landon Choboy, Donald Hansis, Luke Wood and McLendon Sears each recorded a base hit.

Emmett Bice tossed two shutout innings in relief holding the Panthers to one hit while striking out three.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

With the setback, the Cougars drop their first weekend series of the season.

Trotter Harlan was held off the base paths for the first time in 22 games putting a halt to his 21-game reached base streak.

Freshman Tyler Sorrentino failed to record a hit for the first time in his collegiate career snapping his nine-game hitting streak.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Panthers will meet in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

