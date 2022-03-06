SC Lottery
College of Charleston drops game two at High Point

VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
By College of Charleston Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. --- The High Point Panthers held College of Charleston off the scoreboard for the second time in as many days defeating the Cougars, 6-0, on Saturday to clinch a series victory in non-conference play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: High Point 6, College of Charleston 0

Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)

Records: Charleston (7-3), High Point (3-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • High Point struck for two runs in each of the first two innings to take an early 4-0 lead.
  • The Cougars were limited to eight base runners and left the bases loaded in the ninth.
  • High Point duo Teddy Merritt and Sean Duffy combined for the shutout allowing only five hits while striking out nine.

KEY COUGARS

  • Jaxon Weatherford, Landon Choboy, Donald Hansis, Luke Wood and McLendon Sears each recorded a base hit.
  • Emmett Bice tossed two shutout innings in relief holding the Panthers to one hit while striking out three.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With the setback, the Cougars drop their first weekend series of the season.
  • Trotter Harlan was held off the base paths for the first time in 22 games putting a halt to his 21-game reached base streak.
  • Freshman Tyler Sorrentino failed to record a hit for the first time in his collegiate career snapping his nine-game hitting streak.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Panthers will meet in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

