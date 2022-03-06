SC Lottery
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said Sunday morning a second armed robbery at a second Charleston-area Dollar General store occurred Saturday night, hours after an earlier robbery.

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Employees told deputies the robber presented a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

There is no word as to whether this incident was related to the armed robbery of the Johns Island Dollar General Store earlier in the day.

Deputies did not release a description of the robber or the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

