Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after they were called out to an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Johns Island.

Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd. on Saturday.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Andrew Knapp says the suspect ran off.

The suspect was described as a thin 45 or 50-year-old male and between 6-foot and 6-foot-2.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

