Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is urging the community to spread the word and consider adopting an animal.

The shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since the fall, and it’s been difficult to provide all their services while dealing with overcrowding.

“Being full makes it a challenge to operate as we have a small staff, but more so a challenge because as an open admission shelter, we need to have space, so we have the ability to care for the future animals that are neglected, abandoned or abused and brought to our doors,” Danielle Zulauf, with Dorchester Paws said.

They are offering a special rate this month in hopes of getting more people to adopt. Through March 17th, they will have $17 adoption fees for animals that have been in their care for more than 30 days.

The organization says people can take a dog on a date any day 12-5 p.m., to help them get out of the shelter and take a walk. They also have a Mutts for Miles program where every Thursday, they bring dogs to meet people at 9 a.m. at the Sawmill Trail Branch to run dogs.

All animals will come fully spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Dorchester Paws took in 3,841 animals last year.

