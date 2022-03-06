SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is urging the community to spread the word and consider adopting an animal.

The shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since the fall, and it’s been difficult to provide all their services while dealing with overcrowding.

“Being full makes it a challenge to operate as we have a small staff, but more so a challenge because as an open admission shelter, we need to have space, so we have the ability to care for the future animals that are neglected, abandoned or abused and brought to our doors,” Danielle Zulauf, with Dorchester Paws said.

They are offering a special rate this month in hopes of getting more people to adopt. Through March 17th, they will have $17 adoption fees for animals that have been in their care for more than 30 days.

The organization says people can take a dog on a date any day 12-5 p.m., to help them get out of the shelter and take a walk. They also have a Mutts for Miles program where every Thursday, they bring dogs to meet people at 9 a.m. at the Sawmill Trail Branch to run dogs.

All animals will come fully spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Dorchester Paws took in 3,841 animals last year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue.
Fire closes portion of Rivers Avenue
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run