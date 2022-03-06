FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says all southbound lanes and one northbound lane are now open on Savannah Highway at Highway 174.

A wildfire closed those lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the wildfire at 2:41 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies have closed Savannah Highway at Highway 174 in the Adams Run area because of a wildfire on both sides of the road. Please avoid the area if possible. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/A8XG4gu9C4 — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) March 6, 2022

No word from officials yet on any injuries.

The Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene to assist the St. Paul’s Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the St. Paul’s Fire Department called it a “brush fire that also included burning vehicle tires in Adams Run.”

