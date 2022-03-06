Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga past The Citadel in SoCon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- — David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points as Chattanooga narrowly defeated The Citadel 71-66 in the Southern Conference tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 19 points for Chattanooga (25-7). KC Hankton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Banks had six assists.

Hayden Brown had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-18). Stephen Clark added 14 points. Tyler Moffe had 13 points.

