SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga past The Citadel in SoCon

The Citadel fell to Chattanooga on Saturday in the 2nd round of the SoCon Tournament
The Citadel fell to Chattanooga on Saturday in the 2nd round of the SoCon Tournament(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- — David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points as Chattanooga narrowly defeated The Citadel 71-66 in the Southern Conference tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 19 points for Chattanooga (25-7). KC Hankton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Banks had six assists.

Hayden Brown had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-18). Stephen Clark added 14 points. Tyler Moffe had 13 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight

Latest News

South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10)...
No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 29 Chants Shut Out by No. 21 UNC 4-0 on Saturday
The Stingrays earned a 5-2 victory over Orlando on Saturday
Bednard Celebrates 100th Career Appearance with a 34-Save Victory for Stingrays
VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
College of Charleston drops game two at High Point